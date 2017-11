Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chorus Aviation Inc:

* CHORUS AVIATION INC - ‍AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE TWO NEW BOMBARDIER Q400 AIRCRAFT AND LEASE THEM TO ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES GROUP​

* CHORUS AVIATION INC - ‍AIRCRAFT WILL BE PURCHASED NEW FROM BOMBARDIER BY A SUBSIDIARY OF CHORUS AVIATION CAPITAL​

* CHORUS AVIATION INC - ‍AIRCRAFT ARE EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED AND PLACED ON LEASE TO ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES IN DECEMBER 2017​