March 21 (Reuters) - Chorus Aviation Inc:

* CHORUS AVIATION ANNOUNCES LEASING TRANSACTION WITH CITYJET

* SAYS ‍ACQUISITION OF TWO BOMBARDIER CRJ900 AIRCRAFT FOR LEASE TO CITYJET OF DUBLIN, IRELAND​

* SAYS ‍AIRCRAFT PURCHASED FROM CITYJET PURSUANT TO A SALE AND LEASEBACK TRANSACTION​