Feb 26 (Reuters) - Chorus Ltd:

* INTERIM FULLY IMPUTED DIVIDEND OF 9 NZ CENTS PER SHARE

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$499 MILLION, DOWN 6%‍​

* HY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX NZ$47 MILLION VERSUS NZ$66 MLN‍​

* SEES FY18 DIVIDEND AT 22 NZ CENTS PER SHARE

* SEES FY18 DIVIDEND AT 22 NZ CENTS PER SHARE

* SEES FY18 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BETWEEN NZ$780 MILLION & NZ$820 MILLION (TRACKING TOWARDS TOP HALF)