March 27 (Reuters) - Chorus Ltd:

* REDUCING FY20 GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF NZ$610 MILLION TO NZ$650 MILLION

* FY20 EBITDA GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED

* SUSPENDED NON-ESSENTIAL FIELD ACTIVITY

* DECIDED TO DELAY ANNUAL CPI INCREASE OF WHOLESALE FIBRE PRODUCTS UNTIL AT LEAST 1 OCTOBER AND POTENTIALLY LONGER