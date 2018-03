March 27 (Reuters) - Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Ltd:

* FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2017 HK42.0 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* ‍FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$876.4 MILLION VERSUS HK$742.2 MILLION​

* FY ‍TURNOVER HK$16.63 BILLION, UP 3% ​

* ‍"WE WILL CONTINUE PACE TO OPEN AROUND 50 NEW STORES IN THE YEAR"​