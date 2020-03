BRIEF-Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Posts FY Profit Attributable Of HK$643.5 Mln

March 26 (Reuters) - Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Ltd:

* FY TURNOVER HK$17.74 BILLION VERSUS HK$18.81 BILLION

* RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK25.0 CENT PER ORDINARY SHARE

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$643.5 MILLION VERSUS HK$1.01 BILLION

* APPROACHING END OF MARCH, OVER 95% OF STORES IN MAINLAND CHINA ARE OPERATING, ALBEIT WITH CURTAILED BUSINESS HOURS

* SSSG IN MAINLAND CHINA AND IN HONG KONG & MACAU FOR JAN & FEB WERE DOWN 45% AND DOWN 44% RESPECTIVELY

* NEGOTIATED WITH LANDLORDS FOR RELIEF IN SHOP RENTALS; GRANTED REDUCTIONS OF FEB AND MAR RENTS

* COVID-19 IMPACT ON BUSINESS IS ALARMING

* HAVE TAKEN MEASURES TO REDUCE SPENDING BY FREEZING HEADCOUNTS, DELAYING NEW STORE OPENINGS