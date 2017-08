June 8 (Reuters) - Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd

* FY profit attributable HK$3,055.3 million versus HK$2,941.4 million a year ago

* FY revenue HK$51,245.5​ million versus HK$56,591.5 million a year ago

* Proposed final and second special dividends are HK10.0 cents and HK20.0 cents per share, respectively‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: