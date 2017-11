Nov 21 (Reuters) - Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd :

* ‍HY revenue HK$24.75 billion versus HK$21.53 billion

* ‍HY profit for period HK$1,829.2 million versus HK$1,267.7​ million

* Declared interim dividend of HK12.0 cents per share‍​

* ‍Core operating profit increased 40.3% to HK$2.40 billion in 1HFY2018​