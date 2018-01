Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd :

* QTRLY SAME STORE SALES GROWTH IN MAINLAND CHINA 5 PERCENT

* QTRLY ‍SAME STORE SALES GROWTH FOR HONG KONG & MACAU 5 PERCENT​