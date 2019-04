April 3 (Reuters) - Chr Hansen Holding A/S:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY WILL ESTABLISH 50/50 JOINT VENTURE WITH LONZA AG

* PHASED INVESTMENT OF EUR 90 MLN TO BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN PARTNERS OVER THREE YEARS

* HEADQUARTERS AND DRUG PRODUCTION FACILITY TO BE ESTABLISHED IN SWITZERLAND

* CLOSING OF AGREEMENT EXPECTED FOR Q1 2019/20

* CHR HANSEN’S 2018/19 OUTLOOK AND 2021/22 LONG-TERM FINANCIAL AMBITION REMAIN UNCHANGED

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)