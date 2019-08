BRIEF-Chr. Hansen And Lonza’s JV Receives Anti-Trust Approvals And New Name

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chr Hansen Holding A/S:

* REG-CHR. HANSEN AND LONZA’S NEWLY BRANDED JOINT VENTURE, BACTHERA, RECEIVES ANTI-TRUST APPROVALS TO START CONTRACT MANUFACTURING OF LIVE BIOTHERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS

* GOING FORWARD THE JOINT VENTURE WILL OPERATE UNDER THE NAME BACTHERA FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN BASEL, SWITZERLAND

* BACTHERA WILL UPGRADE EXISTING FACILITIES IN HØRSHOLM, DENMARK

* NOW APPROVED TO START OPERATIONS, THE COMPANY IS ENGAGING WITH ITS FIRST CUSTOMERS

* OVERALL, EUR 90 MILLION WILL BE INVESTED, SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CHR. HANSEN AND LONZA, OVER A PERIOD OF THREE YEARS AND BACTHERA IS EXPECTED TO BE LARGELY SELF‐FUNDING AFTER THAT

* BACTHERA WILL EQUIP NEW FACILITIES IN BASEL, SWITZERLAND TO SERVE PRE‐CLINICAL TO PHASE II PROJECTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)