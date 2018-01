Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chr. Hansen:

* CHR HANSEN - REG-MAURICIO GRABER APPOINTED NEW CEO OF CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S

* CHR.HANSEN'S CURRENT CEO, CEES THE JONG, WILL CONTINUE AS ACTING CEO UNTIL GRABER TAKES UP HIS NEW POSITION ON 1 JUNE 2018