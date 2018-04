April 11 (Reuters) - CHR HANSEN HOLDING A/S:

* REG-07/2018 - INTERIM REPORT 1 SEPTEMBER 2017 - 28 FEBRUARY 2018

* Q2 EBIT EX-ITEMS EUR 71.2 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 73.0 MILLION)

* OVERALL OUTLOOK FOR 2017/18 IS UNCHANGED COMPARED TO THE ANNOUNCEMENTS OF 25 OCT 2017 AND 12 JAN 2018

* Q2 REVENUE EUR 263.7 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 269 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: