BRIEF-Chr Hansen Holding Q2 EBIT Ex-Items Up At EUR 83.2 Mln

April 16 (Reuters) - Chr Hansen Holding A/S:

* INTERIM REPORT SEPTEMBER 1, 2019 - FEBRUARY 29, 2020

* THE FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK IS MAINTAINED, BUT ASSUMES NO SIGNIFICANT SUPPLY DISRUPTION FROM COVID-19.

* Q2 REVENUE EUR 294.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 283.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 EBIT EX-ITEMS EUR 83.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 78.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ALL THREE BUSINESS AREAS IMPROVED THE GROWTH MOMENTUM IN Q2, AS EXPECTED

* ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 5% IN Q2, CORRESPONDING TO 4% EUR GROWTH, WITH AN IMPROVING MOMENTUM IN ALL AREAS AS EXPECTED

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COVID-19 OUTBREAK IN CHINA DID NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON OUR BUSINESS IN Q2, HOWEVER, IT IS CLEAR THAT WE WILL SEE BOTH FAVORABLE AND UNFAVORABLE IMPACTS IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR, AS THE VIRUS HAS SPREAD GLOBALLY

BASED ON THE BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST PART OF THE YEAR, WE MAINTAIN OUR GUIDANCE FOR THE FULL YEAR, ALTHOUGH SUBJECT TO GREATER MACROECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY DUE TO COVID-19