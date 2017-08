July 5 (Reuters) - Chr. Hansen Holding A/S:

* CEO says on conference call the market should not expect any further extraordinary dividends in the financial year 2016/17

* The firm announced an extraordinary dividend of 100 million euros ($113.58 million) in connection with its results for the third quarter on Tuesday Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)