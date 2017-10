BRIEF-Chr. Hansen Q4 revenue EUR 283 mln, meets epxectations

Oct 25 (Reuters) - CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 283 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 283 MILLION)

* Q4 EBIT EX-ITEMS EUR ‍​89.9 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 87.7 MILLION)

* FOR 2017/18, ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO BE 8-10%‍​

* FOR 2017/18 HE EBIT MARGIN B.S.I. IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND THE 28.9% ACHIEVED IN 2016/17.‍​

* FOR 2017/18 FOOD CULTURES & ENZYMES IS EXPECTED TO GROW SLIGHTLY ABOVE THE LONG-TERM AMBITION‍​

* FOR 2017/18 HEALTH & NUTRITION AND NATURAL COLORS ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN LINE WITH THE LONG-TERM AMBITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)