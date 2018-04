April 18 (Reuters) - CHR HANSEN HOLDING A/S:

* SAID ON TUESDAY LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGET IS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 8-10 PCT EACH YEAR FROM 2016/17 THROUGH 2021/22

* SAID LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS ARE ALSO IMPROVEMENTS IN EBIT MARGIN TO ABOVE 30 PCT AND A COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE IN THE FREE CASH FLOW OF AROUND 10 PCT

* THE GUIDANCE FOR 2017/18 REMAINS UNCHANGED