BRIEF-Christie Group Says Some Of Its Businesses Adversely Impacted By COVID-19

March 20 (Reuters) - Christie Group plc:

* CHRISTIE GROUP PLC - TRADING UPDATE

* CHRISTIE GROUP PLC - NORMAL TRADING RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2019 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* CHRISTIE GROUP - BUSINESSES, WHICH OPERATE IN HOSPITALITY, RETAIL, MEDICAL AND EDUCATIONAL FIELDS, ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* CHRISTIE GROUP PLC - NOT CURRENTLY POSSIBLE TO QUANTIFY FULL EFFECT OF COVID-19 RELATED DISRUPTION ON BUSINESS FOR 2020 OR BEYOND

* CHRISTIE GROUP - INTENDS TO AVAIL ITSELF OF ALL RELEVANT GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE AVAILABLE TO IT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: