Dec 11 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp:

* JONATHAN CHRISTODORO SAYS IT NOW APPEARS THAT THE XEROX BOARD WILL MAKE DECISIONS AND TAKE XEROX IN A “DIRECTION WITH WHICH I STRONGLY DISAGREE”

* JONATHAN CHRISTODORO SAYS WILL JOIN ICAHN GROUP & ITS OTHER NOMINEES, KEITH COZZA, JAY FIRESTONE, RANDOLPH READ, IN SEEKING ELECTION TO XEROX BOARD