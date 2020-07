July 7 (Reuters) - Chromadex Corp:

* CHROMADEX AND THE NIH-NIAID ROCKY MOUNTAIN LABORATORIES ANNOUNCE STUDY TO ASSESS THE THERAPEUTIC POTENTIAL OF NIAGEN® IN COVID-19 ANIMAL MODELS

* CHROMADEX CORP - STUDY ON CHROMADEX'S NR INGREDIENT TO BE CONDUCTED AT NIH-NIAID'S ROCKY MOUNTAIN LABS