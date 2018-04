April 23 (Reuters) - Chromadex Corp:

* CHROMADEX APPOINTS FRANK JAKSCH AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, ROB FRIED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND KURT GUSTAFSON AS LEAD DIRECTOR

* CHROMADEX CORP - JAKSCH SUCCEEDS STEPHEN ALLEN

* CHROMADEX CORP - FRIED WILL SUCCEED FRANK JAKSCH AS CEO