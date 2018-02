Feb 12 (Reuters) - ChromaDex Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 2017 RESULTS

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $7.5 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $21.2 MILLION

* AN OPERATING LOSS FOR Q4 OF 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $8.5 MILLION TO $9.5 MILLION

* ‍FOR FULL YEAR 2017, OPERATING LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $16 MILLION TO $17 MILLION​