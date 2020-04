April 29 (Reuters) - Chromadex Corp:

* CHROMADEX CORP - ON APRIL 27, ENTERED INTO A SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WINSAVE RESOURCES LIMITED AND PIONEER STEP HOLDINGS LIMITED

* CHROMADEX CORP - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT CO AGREED TO SELL AND ISSUE $5.0 MILLION OF CO'S COMMON STOCK AT PURCHASE PRICE OF $4.08 PER SHARE Source text: (bit.ly/2VNereY) Further company coverage: