July 14 (Reuters) - CHS Inc

* CHS reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter results

* Q3 revenue rose 10 percent to $8.6 billion

* CHS Inc - Q3 net loss of $45.2 million , compared to net income of $190.3 million for same period one year ago

* CHS Inc says experienced three negative one-time events this fiscal year that have resulted in charges leading to a loss in Q3