BRIEF-Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises Group Posts FY Profit Attributable Hk$214.1 Mln

March 26 (Reuters) - Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises Group Co Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO HK$214.1 MILLION VERSUS HK$226.1 MILLION

* RESOLVE TO PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK3 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* FY CONSOL REVENUE HK$2.15 BILLION, DOWN 10.7%

* BUSINESS OF GROUP WILL ENCOUNTER A LOT OF PRESSURE AND PERSISTENT NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM COVID19

* INVESTMENT PLATFORM TO BE SET UP TO TRY ACQUIRING WAREHOUSE LOGISTIC IN COUNTRIES WITH “BELT AND ROAD” INITIATIVES

* PLATFORM TO ALSO TRY ACQUIRING PASSENGER TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS IN COUNTRIES WITH "BELT AND ROAD" INITIATIVES