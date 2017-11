Nov 27 (Reuters) - Chuang’s China Investments Ltd:

* HY ‍PROFIT FOR PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS HK$96.4 MILLION VERSUS HK$87.7 MILLION ​

* HY REVENUES AND NET GAIN HK$91.7 MILLION VERSUS HK$432.2 MILLION ‍​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.5 HK CENTS PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: