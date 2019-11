BRIEF-Chubb Announces Agreement To Purchase Additional 15.3% Of Huatai Insurance Group

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd:

* CHUBB ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL 15.3% OF HUATAI INSURANCE GROUP; OWNERSHIP POSITION TO INCREASE TO 46.2%

* CHUBB LTD SAYS CHUBB WILL PURCHASE SHARES FROM INNER MONGOLIA JUNZHENG ENERGY AND CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD. AND ONE OF ITS WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARIES

* CHUBB -PARTIES ALSO AGREED TO INTENDED TERMS OF A SUBSEQUENT PURCHASE OF AN ADDITIONAL 7.1% OF COMPANY, CONTINGENT UPON COMPLETION OF FIRST PURCHASE