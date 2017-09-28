BRIEF-Chubb announces distribution agreement with Singapore's DBS bank

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd
* Chubb announces distribution agreement with Singapore’s DBS bank
* Chubb Ltd says entered into a 15-year distribution agreement with DBS bank, largest banking group in southeast asia
* Chubb Ltd - Chubb will distribute general insurance products on an exclusive or preferred basis through multiple DBS banking channels
* Chubb Ltd - partnership covers five markets in Asia - Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia and China