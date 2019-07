BRIEF-Chubb Announces New Policy On Coal Underwriting And Investment

July 1 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd:

* CHUBB ANNOUNCES NEW POLICY ON COAL UNDERWRITING AND INVESTMENT

* CHUBB-TO STOP UNDERWRITING CONSTRUCTION, OPERATION OF NEW COAL-FIRED PLANTS/NEW RISKS FOR COS WITH OVER 30% REVENUE FROM COAL MINING/ENERGY PRODUCTION FROM COAL

* CHUBB - INSURANCE COVERAGE FOR EXISTING COAL-PLANT RISKS EXCEEDING 30% THRESHOLD TO BE PHASED OUT BY 2022, AND FOR UTILITIES BEGINNING IN 2022

* CHUBB - TO NOT MAKE NEW DEBT/EQUITY INVESTMENTS IN COS THAT GENERATE OVER 30% OF REVENUE FROM THERMAL COAL MINING OR ENERGY PRODUCTION FROM COAL

* CHUBB LTD - COAL POLICY IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS IMPACT ON PREMIUM REVENUES AND NO IMPACT ON INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)