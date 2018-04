BRIEF-Chubb Announces Preliminary Q1 Net Catastrophe Loss Estimates, Including California Mudslides, Of $380 Mln Pre Tax

April 3 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd:

* CHUBB ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2018 NET CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATES, INCLUDING CALIFORNIA MUDSLIDES, OF $380 MILLION PRE-TAX, OR $305 MILLION AFTER TAX

* LOSSES FROM CALIFORNIA MUDSLIDES ARE ESTIMATED AT $125 MILLION PRE-TAX IN Q1

* NET LOSSES IN Q1 FROM NORTHEAST WINTER STORMS ESTIMATED AT $115 MILLION AND $80 MILLION PRE-TAX, RESPECTIVELY

* ALL OTHER NET LOSSES FROM NATURAL CATASTROPHES TO DATE GLOBALLY IN Q1 ARE ESTIMATED AT $60 MILLION PRE-TAX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: