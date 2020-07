BRIEF-Chubb Announces Q2 2020 Global Net Catastrophe Loss Estimates Of $1,807 Mln Pre-Tax

July 6 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd:

* CHUBB ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2020 GLOBAL NET CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATES OF $1,807 MILLION PRE-TAX, OR $1,510 MILLION AFTER TAX, INCLUDING COVID-19 GLOBAL PANDEMIC LOSSES OF $1,365 MILLION PRE-TAX, OR $1,157 MILLION AFTER TAX

* CHUBB LTD - ESTIMATES CHARGE FOR U.S. CHILD MOLESTATION CLAIMS OF $259 MILLION PRE-TAX, OR $205 MILLION AFTER TAX

* CHUBB LTD - 71% OF COVID-19 ESTIMATE RELATES TO CO’S NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL P&C INSURANCE SEGMENT

* CHUBB LTD - WILL REDUCE ITS NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS IN Q2 BY APPROXIMATELY $184 MILLION