BRIEF-Chubb Announces Q4 2019 Global Net Catastrophe Loss Estimates Of $430 Mln Pre-Tax

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd:

* CHUBB ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2019 GLOBAL NET CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATES OF $430 MILLION PRE-TAX, OR $353 MILLION AFTER TAX; FOURTH QUARTER 2019 AGRICULTURE UNDERWRITING LOSS ESTIMATES ARE $23 MILLION PRE-TAX, OR $18 MILLION AFTER TAX

* CHUBB LTD - FOR NORTH AMERICA AGRICULTURAL INSURANCE, COMPANY ESTIMATES FOR Q4 AN UNDERWRITING LOSS OF $23 MILLION PRE-TAX

* CHUBB LTD - IN Q3 OF 2019, COMPANY RECOGNIZED A CHARGE RELATED TO PREVENTIVE PLANTING CLAIMS DUE TO IMPACT OF WET WEATHER CONDITIONS

* CHUBB - Q4 ESTIMATED LOSSES MAINLY DUE TO TO WEATHER-RELATED EVENTS INCLUDING TORNADOES IN TEXAS, CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES & TYPHOON HAGIBIS IN JAPAN

* CHUBB LTD - Q4 ESTIMATED LOSSES ARE ALSO DUE TO CIVIL UNREST IN HONG KONG AND CHILE