April 22 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd:

* EVAN GREENBERG SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY’S COVID-19 EXPOSURE TO “WHAT TERRORISM EXPOSURE WAS LIKE BEFORE 9-11”- CONF CALL

* CEO EVAN GREENBERG SAYS COVID-19 WILL IMPACT CHUBB INTO APRIL, ESPECIALLY IN COMMERCIAL GLOBAL P&C BUSINESS - CONF CALL

* CEO EVAN GREENBERG SAYS COVID-19 WILL BE AN “EARNINGS EVENT” FOR THE COMPANY BUT NOT THREATEN THE BALANCE SHEET - CONF CALL

* CEO EVAN GREENBERG SAYS EXPECTS COVID-19 CLAIMS FROM TRAVEL, ACCIDENT & HEALTH, TRADE CREDIT, AND POSSIBLY POLITICAL RISK COVERAGE - CONF CALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)