Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chubb INA Holdings Inc:

* CHUBB INA HOLDINGS INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO EURO-DENOMINATED TWO-PART SENIOR NOTES OFFERING - SEC FILING

* CHUBB INA HOLDINGS INC - NOTES WILL BE FULLY AND UNCONDITIONALLY GUARANTEED ON A SENIOR UNSECURED BASIS BY CHUBB LIMITED

* CHUBB INA HOLDINGS INC - INTEND TO APPLY TO LIST THE NOTES ON THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE