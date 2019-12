Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd:

* CHUBB LIMITED ANNOUNCES PRICING OF €1.4 BILLION SENIOR NOTES OFFERING BY SUBSIDIARY

* CHUBB LTD - HAS PRICED PUBLIC OFFERING OF EUR 700 MILLION OF 0.30% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024 AND EUR 700 MILLION OF 0.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2029