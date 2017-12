Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd:

* CHUBB LIMITED BOARD AUTHORIZES $1 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* CHUBB LTD - COMPANY‘S CURRENT SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION EXPIRES DECEMBER 31, 2017

* CHUBB LTD - AUTHORIZED UP TO $1 BILLION OF SHARE REPURCHASES THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018