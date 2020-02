Feb 27 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd:

* CHUBB LIMITED BOARD WILL RECOMMEND 27TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASE TO SHAREHOLDERS AT THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* CHUBB LTD - PROPOSAL TO INCREASE QTRLY DIVIDEND CALLS FOR $3.12 ANNUAL PER SHARE DIVIDEND, PAYABLE IN 4 QUARTERLY INSTALLMENTS OF $0.78 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: