April 13 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd:

* CHUBB LTD - ANNOUNCES SMALL BUSINESS SUPPORT PROGRAM

* CHUBB - U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CLIENTS WHOSE POLICIES RENEW BETWEEN APRIL 1 AND AUGUST 1, WILL RECEIVE 25% REDUCTION IN SALES, PAYROLL EXPOSURES

* CHUBB - U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CLIENTS WHOSE POLICIES RENEW BETWEEN APRIL 1 AND AUGUST 1, TO RECEIVE 15% CUT IN PREMIUMS FOR COMMERCIAL AUTO INSURANCE