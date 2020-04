April 6 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd:

* CHUBB LTD CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO EVAN GREENBERG’S 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $20.5 MILLION VERSUS $20.4 MILLION IN 2018 - SEC FILING

* CHUBB LTD - 2019 CEO PAY RATIO WAS 308.5 TIMES THE COMPENSATION OF THE MEDIAN EMPLOYEE