BRIEF-Chubb Ltd Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $2.30

April 24 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd:

* CHUBB REPORTS FIRST QUARTER PER SHARE NET INCOME AND CORE OPERATING INCOME OF $2.30 AND $2.34, RESPECTIVELY, INCLUDING CATASTROPHE LOSSES OF $0.64 PER SHARE VERSUS $0.35 PRIOR YEAR; NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN UP 5.9%

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.30

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.26 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY P&C NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $6.5 BILLION, UP 5.8%

* QTRLY P&C COMBINED RATIO WAS 90.1% COMPARED WITH 87.5% PRIOR YEAR

* AT MARCH 31 2018, BOOK VALUE/SHARE, TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE/SHARE DECREASED 0.2% AND 0.3%, RESPECTIVELY, FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017

* AT QUARTER-END FOREIGN CURRENCY MOVEMENT FAVORABLY IMPACTED BOOK VALUE BY $310 MILLION AFTER-TAX AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE BY $136 MILLION AFTER-TAX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: