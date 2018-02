Feb 5 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd:

* CHUBB NAMES MICHAEL SMITH CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER

* CHUBB LTD - MICHAEL W. SMITH HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER

* CHUBB LTD - ‍FRANK LATTAL, COMPANY‘S CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER SINCE 2003, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHUBB GROUP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: