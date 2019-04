April 30 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd:

* CHUBB REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME PER SHARE OF $2.25 AND CORE OPERATING INCOME PER SHARE OF $2.54, UP 8.5%; CONSOLIDATED NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $7.3 BILLION, UP 2.9%, OR 5.1% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; P&C COMBINED RATIO OF 89.2%

* QTRLY P&C NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $6.7 BILLION, UP 2.9%, OR 5.1% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS

* QTRLY P&C COMBINED RATIO WAS 89.2% COMPARED WITH 90.1% PRIOR YEAR