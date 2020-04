BRIEF-Chubb Reports Q1 EPS Of $0.55

April 21 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd:

* CHUBB REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME PER SHARE OF $0.55 VERSUS $2.25 PRIOR YEAR, AND CORE OPERATING INCOME PER SHARE OF $2.68 VERSUS $2.54 PRIOR YEAR; CONSOLIDATED NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $8.0 BILLION, UP 9.1%, OR 9.5% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55

* QTRLY P&C UNDERWRITING INCOME WAS $778 MILLION, UP 9.3%, LEADING TO A P&C COMBINED RATIO OF 89.1% COMPARED WITH 89.2% PRIOR YEAR

* QTRLY P&C NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7.3 BILLION, UP 8.9%, OR 9.3% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.57 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* BOOK AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE DECREASED 5.5% AND 7.5%, RESPECTIVELY, FOR THE QUARTER

* BOOK VALUE PER SHARE DECREASED 5.5% , FROM DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND NOW STAND AT $115.64

* QTRLY TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE DECREASED 7.5%, FROM DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND NOW STAND AT $72.29

* CHUBB-PRE-TAX CATASTROPHE LOSSES WERE $237 MILLION IN THE QUARTER, INCLUDING $224 MILLION FROM GLOBAL WEATHER-RELATED EVENTS,$13 MILLION RELATED TO COVID-19

* CO ANTICIPATES THAT COVID-19 WILL HAVE A MEANINGFUL IMPACT ON REVENUE AS WELL AS NET AND CORE OPERATING INCOME IN Q2 2020

* CO EXPECT PREMIUM GROWTH MOMENTUM TO BE IMPACTED FOR A PERIOD AS INSURANCE EXPOSURES IN IMPORTANT AREAS SHRINK

* CHUBB -GIVEN CURRENT ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, TO PRESERVE CAPITAL FOR BOTH RISK AND OPPORTUNITY, CO HAS SUSPENDED FURTHER SHARE REPURCHASES INDEFINITELY