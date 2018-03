March 19 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd:

* CHUBB SAYS ‍​CEO EVAN GREENBERG’S TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017 WAS $19.1 MILLION VERSUS $24.4 MILLION IN 2016 - SEC FILING

* CHUBB CFO PHILIP BANCROFT'S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $5.1 MILLION VERSUS $6.2 MILLION LAST YEAR Source text: [bit.ly/2FWceU0] Further company coverage: