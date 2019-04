April 8 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd:

* CHUBB SELECTED FOR LICENSE TO OPERATE WHOLLY OWNED LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS IN MYANMAR

* CHUBB LTD - IS ONE OF 5 COS AWARDED RIGHT TO OPERATE WHOLLY OWNED LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS IN MYANMAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)