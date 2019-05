May 16 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd:

* CHUBB SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE 26TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASE; BOARD DECLARES RECORD DATE FOR FIRST DIVIDEND INSTALLMENT; ALL OTHER SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS APPROVED

* CHUBB LTD - SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED A 3% INCREASE IN COMPANY'S DIVIDEND TO $3.00 PER SHARE ANNUALLY ($0.75 PER SHARE, PER QUARTER