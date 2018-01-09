FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2018 / 6:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL says filing of patent infringement lawsuit and petition for provisional disposition order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL Co Ltd :

* Says it filed an application for assisting intervention with Zenyaku Kogyo Co Ltd in a lawsuit that Genentech Inc filed, wherein the plaintiff demands prohibition of sales etc. of Rituxan® Injection, against Sandoz K.K and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd

* Says the company has also filed an application for assisting intervention in a petition for provisional disposition order that has been filed with the lawsuit

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/udrkz9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

