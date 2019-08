Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL - TECENTRIQ RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION OF EXTENSIVE-STAGE SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER FROM JAPAN’S MHLW

* CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD-BASED ON RESULTS FROM PHASE I/III IMPOWER133 STUDY, TECENTRIQ WITH CHEMOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL Source text (bit.ly/2zhtTDX) Further company coverage: