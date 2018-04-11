FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
April 11, 2018 / 6:48 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

BRIEF-Chugai Pharmaceutical says waiver of claims in patent infringement lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it has decided to waive its claim in a patent infringement lawsuit against Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd

* Says co filed a lawsuit to the Tokyo District Court on Aug. 17, 2017, demanding the suspension of manufacturing and distribution of the biosimilar of anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody Herceptin® Injection 60 and 150 (Herceptin® Injection) against Nippon Kayaku, the applicant for marketing approval of the biosimilar of Herceptin® Injection, citing such party’s infringement of the application patents for the treatment of breast cancer owned by Genentech Inc

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7AQ1Qc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.