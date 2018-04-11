BRIEF-Chugai Pharmaceutical says waiver of claims in patent infringement lawsuit

April 11 (Reuters) - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it has decided to waive its claim in a patent infringement lawsuit against Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd

* Says co filed a lawsuit to the Tokyo District Court on Aug. 17, 2017, demanding the suspension of manufacturing and distribution of the biosimilar of anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody Herceptin® Injection 60 and 150 (Herceptin® Injection) against Nippon Kayaku, the applicant for marketing approval of the biosimilar of Herceptin® Injection, citing such party’s infringement of the application patents for the treatment of breast cancer owned by Genentech Inc

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7AQ1Qc

