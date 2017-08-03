BRIEF-Church & Dwight Co reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 excluding items

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Church & Dwight Co Inc

* Church & Dwight reports results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 sales $898 million versus I/B/E/S view $903.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees reported and organic sales growth of approximately +3% for 2017

* Sees 2017 reported EPS of $1.79;sees 2017 adjusted EPS of $1.92

* Sees 2017 cash from operations $650 million

* Church & Dwight - ‍although categories are growing slower than expected due to continued discounting, co is confident in achieving 2017 business targets​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.93, revenue view $3.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Church & Dwight Co Inc - ‍on a reported basis, 2017 EPS is expected to be $1.79 per share

* Church & Dwight Co Inc - ‍on a reported basis, 2017 EPS is expected to be $1.79 per share

* Church & Dwight Co Inc - ‍excluding charges, co expects 2017 EPS of $1.92 per share​